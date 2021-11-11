Bianca, widow of late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has showered praises on the people of Anambra State for keeping faith with her husband’s legacy by giving APGA landmark victory.

She also congratulated Prof. Soludo, noting that with his victory, Anambra people have not allowed Ojukwu’s legacy to die.

Mrs Ojukwu, who had in an emotion laden appeal on the eve of the election invoked the spirit of her late husband to lead APGA into the electoral battlefield, expressed satisfaction not only with the conduct of the elections, but also with the fact that it was violence free.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“This victory presents our party with another golden opportunity to prove to the citizens of Anambra State that our party’s welfarism agenda and commitment to the grassroots remains firmly in place and that we are dedicated to correcting the misdeeds of the past as we usher in a new era of dynamism in governance.”

She said Soludo had proved beyond reasonable doubt, by his past records, that he is capable of driving the transformation agenda that would bring rapid development not only to Anambra, but the South East as a whole.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

She said Soludo’s emergence heralded a new dawn for Anambra, appealing to APGA members who left the party in anger to keep an open mind, adding that “in due course, we hope that they will return and join hands in the process of rebuilding our party.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .