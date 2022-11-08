From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked a police checkpoint around Ihiala – Uli communities in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The incident reportedly happened at about 10:30 am.

Sources said that the gun, upon arrival at the scene, opened fire on the police operatives and other people in that environment; spraying bullets in all directions.

It was gathered that some people were feared dead and others reportedly sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Following that ugly incident, oncoming vehicles had to reverse for safety reasons. The Onitsha – Owerri Expressway went dry as vehicles plying that road abandoned it temporarily.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, could not be reached for comments on the sad development. But a senior police officer who spoke to newsmen in confidence confirmed the attack.

He dismissed the claims that security operatives ran away removing their uniforms during that attack; saying that they made the right moves to defend themselves.

“I’ve not heard of any death, but I can tell you that there were casualties during the gun battle”, the source said.

Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng was said to have dispatched a special squad to the troubled area to support the policemen on the ground to flush out the hoodlums.