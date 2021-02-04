From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Petroleum Dealers Association (PEDAN), Anambra State Chapter, has called on the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on NUPENG Petroleum and Union Matters, Chief Peter Nwosu, to run in the November 6 governorship election.

The group urged Nwosu to heed to the call of stakeholders and members of the oil and gas industry to run in the forthcoming election for the interest of the people of the state.

PEDAN made the call during their monthly meeting which was held at the secretariat of the association in Awka, saying that Nwosu’s Open Government Initiative brought about an unprecedented positive impact in the Petroleum Sector.

The Anambra State Chairman of the group, Chief Obi Okafor, lauded Nwosu for all his landmark achievement in transforming the oil and gas sector in Anambra State.

He stated that through the intervention of the SSA, the incessant strike by petroleum dealers in Anambra State became a forgotten issue, the squabble between the state government and the various oil and gas unions was brought to an abrupt end through his negotiating skills, open-door policy and a listening ear.

He declared that Anambra State needs a selfless and humanitarian leader who understands the plight of the ordinary man to consolidate on the good works of the executive governor of the state.

The Vice Chairman of PEDAN in the state, Chief Sir Ben Okonkwo, said that the track record of Nwosu and his antecedents in office is apparent.

He lauded Nwosu for organising the first Anambra Petroleum and Lubricant Summit which provided a direction as well as produced the working document which has seen to the transformation of the oil and gas sector.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the Hon Nwosu, the Grand Patron of NUPENG and his capacity to consolidate on the good works of Governor Willie Obiano.

In his remarks, the Nnewi Zonal Chairman of Petroleum Dealers Association said that Nwosu is known for his philanthropic work which includes building and equipping a health centre in Uruagu Nnewi, empowerment of youth groups with vehicles, job creation and opportunities for the young people in Nnewi.

He expressed confidence that Nwosu has what it takes to take Anambra to enviable heights.

Nwosu, who graced the monthly meeting of the group, thanked the petroleum dealers for expressing confidence in him while urging him to run.

He stated that he would consider the request of the union which he has given a better part of his life, having served as the National Inspection officer of NUPENG and would communicate his acceptance of the call to the group.