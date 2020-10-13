Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A philanthropist, High Chief Azubuike Ekweozor (Nwaanyoeze) has called for the eradication of all forms of violence against the girl-child in Anambra state.

He made the call at a seminar organised by National Female Students Association of Nigeria to commemorate the 2020 international day of the Girl Child where he gave 10 indigent students scholarship award to pursue their education.

Ekweozor who spoke through his spokesman, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah noted that the International Day of the Girl-Child is observed on October 11 every year to acknowledge and celebrate the importance and potentials of girls around the world and to promote gender equality.

He stated that every year, 12 million girls were forced into marriage before they turn 18, against the UNICEF age of marriage.

“Globally, one in every five girls has faced sexual violence. Almost 80 per cent of fresh HIV infections among adolescents in southern and eastern Africa are among girls, WHO data shows.

“In the last 20 years, considerable progress has been made to ensure that fundamental human rights of girls around the world are not violated.

“However, there is still so much that needs to be done. So, this year, International Day of the Girl, with the theme of ‘My voice, our equal future’, aimed to build a world where adolescent girls enjoy some privileges and rights”Ekweozor

He further observed that Gender-based discrimination against girl child results in inequalities in areas such as access to education, nutrition, medical care, and legal rights. Also, girls across the globe are susceptible to forced underage marriage and sexual violence.

He called on innovators and leaders to bring a positive change in society to synergise with like-minded organization towards the total eradication of violence against the girl child.

On their part John Nwokoye, Member Anambra State House of Assembly, Nkechi Ogbuefi and others called for a concerted efforts towards the total elimination of violence against the girl child.