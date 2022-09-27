From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A philanthropist from Ifitedunu, Dunukofia local Government Area, Anambra State, Chief Vincent Udobi, has reportedly built a bungalow for an indigent widow, Mrs Bridget Okoye, whose only son, Mr Nonso, was said to have been killed by armed robbers.

Mrs Okoye’s only son was reportedly killed at Tarzan junction, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, recently.

The philanthropist, fondly called ‘Ike Dunukofia’, is said to have seen the woman battling with flood that wanted to destroy her mud house at her Umuajana Akwa village, Ifitedunu, and immediately ordered for the demolition of the house and its subsequent replacement with a modern block house.

It was gathered that help came the way of the widow after the death of her only son, Nonso.

Reacting Monday to the help he rendered to the widow at his Ifitedunu country home, Chief Udobi told journalists that Mrs Okoye’s late son was his bosom friend and age mate.

“I built the house and installed iron gate, changed the beddings, seats, among other things. I did all these by myself to ensure it was done to taste and record time.

“The widow’s only son was shot dead by armed robbers and it was when I was driving pass the widow’s mud house that I saw her battling with flood and stopped to order that a modern bungalow be built for her immediately.

“Erection of the new building was done within two weeks and I was there day and night to ensure it was done on record time.

“Unfortunately the widow has died but the wife to her late son is living there with her four children. This is not the first time I am rendering such assistance to the down trodden, about seven indigent families have benefited from my philanthropy.

“During festivities like Christmas, I distribute bags of rice to the down trodden and last December I did same, about 600 bags of rice, ” he disclosed.

Contacted, wife to the desesesed only son, Mrs Anthonia Okoye, confessed that if not for the philanthropist, the condition of the surviving members of the family that included herself and four children would have been worse.

“We now live in a new house and the electric bill is paid by Chief Udobi. There is a little leakage on the roof and I have told Chief Udobi about it. He has been of immense help to us and God will always guide and protect him. It was Onwa Ifitedunu that used his vehicle to bring the corpse of my husband for burial and solely paid for the bill of the burial ceremony,” she said.

“My four children, three boys and a girl, are all in school and I am nuts vendor. Onwa Ifitedunu ocassionally comes to know how we are managing, having lost my husband to armed robbers recently and later my mother-in-law.”

