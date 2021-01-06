From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Twelve villages in Osumenyi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State have taken delivery of large quantities of rice from Kingsley Chibuike Obiukwu Foundation for distribution to youths of the area.

The donor and the founder of KCO foundation, Mr Kingsley Obiukwu, said while making the donation to the youths, that he had discovered that East, West, North and South, home is the best. He said that anybody in the diaspora that was not in touch with his home of birth was not getting it right and would live to regret it one day.

‘If God blesses you, remember those at home who are your backbone and pillars. They need to be appreciated in one way or the other. You should be in touch and know some of their areas of need. This rice distribution is just the beginning of what my foundation intends to be doing. There are numerous areas that call for intervention including health. So, this is just a starting point even though my family is always known for caring,’ he said.

Obiukw, flanked by his wife, Precious, noted that for him not have been known in his Osumenyi community prompted him to begin to identify with his people at home.

The youths, who gathered in their numbers under the leadership of Dr Charles Ebulue, said what the philanthropist had done was expected of all sons and daughters of the community, to always remember people at home and also bear the development of Osumenyi community at heart.

‘We will support you in any area you need us. You are blessed on Nkwo, Eke, Orie and Afor (the four market days in Igbo land). Osumenyi was in crisis but the youths by the grace of God are solving it. We will give you our full support and anybody who stands on your way in your demand from us will be shoved aside,’ the youths promised.

Dr Ebulue said what Obiukwu had done was worthy of emulation. He added that if every Osumenyi indigene in the diaspora would always remember the people at home, that the community would develop faster than the way it had.