Philanthropists Ambassador Mmerigwo Henry Iyke a foremost Uli born humanitarian and , who is also called Onwa na ala Uli today November 4, 2021 celebrates another remarkable year in his life.

The International award winning Business man and philanthropist per excellence whose extraordinary gestures have helped lift many families out of poverty said he wishes to thank God for adding another year to his life.

Onwa na ala Uli as he is popular known is one of the most successful young entrepreneur in Nigeria today who dedicates most of his fortune in helping humanity.

Through the Uli born philanthropist, many widows in his Community and beyond have been empowered to be able to provide for their children and families. He has helped to lift many families out of poverty and his massive investment in health care had helped supplement the efforts of governments in providing affordable health care to the less privileged people in his community.

Amb. Henry Iyke who was accorded with the famous title of light bringer to the people of Uli( Ife na la Ife) is currently constructing a 3 kilometre road in Uli, his Community, well equipped with street lights.

He has also provided pipe born water to the people of Uli.

Onwa na Uli has received numerous recognition both home and abroad and have won various awards for his unequaled humanitarian services, notable among them is his conferment of AGPFI Ambassador For Peace by the Advocates For Global Peace Forum International( AGPFI), for his Outstanding contributions to the development of his Community and for the advancement of united nations Mission in Nigeria.

Happy birthday Chief Amb. Mmerigwo Henry Iyke Onwa na ala Uli.

