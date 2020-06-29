Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 24-year-old lady Chidera Nwaoga has been arrested by Anamnbra state police command with premature baby concealed inside a bucket on her way to allegedly bury it in a bush at Ofianta village Nsugbe of the state.

Also arrested by the police was a suspected quash chemist Odimegwu Ikunne 51-year old man who allegedly carried out the abortion while expired drugs were recovered in his shop.

Daily Sun gathered that the lady who hails from Ebonyi state was heavenly pregnant approached the quack and untrained chemist who resides at Akpalagu village, Nsugbe who allegedly administered injection on her and aborted the pregnancy.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the arrest said that the suspects were arrested on a tip-off by vigilante group and police attached to 3-3 police station.

“Following a tip off, Police operatives attached 33 Division in collaboration with Nsugbe Vigilante group arrested one Chidera Nwaoga aged 24 years of Ofianta village Nsugbe but Native of Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State.

“Suspect was arrested with a premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket on her way to bury the child inside the bush before she was apprehended.

“Also arrested was a quack chemist who allegedly carried out the abortion,recover expired drugs in his shop.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman who was heavenly pregnant approached a quack and untrained chemist one Odimegwu Ikunne ‘m’ aged 51 years of Nando village but resides at Akpalagu village,Nsugbe who allegedly administered injection on her and aborted the pregnancy.

“Meanwhile, search was executed at the premises of the quack chemist and some quantity of expired drugs/ syringes were recovered while the said Chidera, who was weak and lost much blood when arrested has now fully recovered due to urgent medical attention she received at multicare hospital 3-3 since 20th June, 2020.

“Consequently, the decomposing baby was buried based on experts advise in order not to constitute health hazard to the public.

“The Commissioner of Police John Abang has ordered that the case be transferred to the State CID Awka for discreet investigation” Mohammed stated.