Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Police in Anambra yesterday arrested three alleged car snatchers that operate within the state and Delta state.

The suspects were according to the State Police Command, in possession of over 150 handsets.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, gave their names as, Anyingor Arinze of Otueke, Asaba Delta State; Chinedu Nweke of Mbekwe Estate, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State and Ebuka Christian Eziamaka of Ire village, Obosi, also in Idemili North local government of the state.

Haruna said over 150 handsets reasonably suspected to have been stolen from different victims and at different places were recovered from the suspects.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested by Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with police detectives attached to Aguata Division of the command following credible intelligence report.

He said among the vehicles they stole recently were one Toyota Corolla 2004 and Lexus 300 car in Aguata, Anambra State

According to the Police image maker, “Exhibits recovered in their possession includes one Gionee handset belonging to one of the victims whose vehicle was snatched.

“Other exhibits recovered are 12 Itel phones of different models, 26 Infinix phones of different models, 32 Tecno phones of different models, 16 Samsung phones of different models, three Gionee phones of different models and 60 other smaller phones of different make and models all reasonably suspected to have been snatched from different Victims.”

Alleging that the suspects were part of the gang involved in series of armed robbery/carjacking in Anambra and Asaba axis, Haruna said the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of investigation.

Haruna, therefore, enjoined the public whose handsets were either snatched or stolen through similar modus to report at the Special Anti robbery Squad Awkuzu with proof of ownership to claim their handsets and also give further evidence to aid police investigation.”