Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Police in Anambra State have arrested three women suspected to be members of a child steal syndicate in the state.

In arresting them, the police also rescued two male kids they allegedly abducted and were taking away for their business.

Confirming their arrest yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) said the three women were arrested by Police detectives attached to CMU Anambra State Command following intelligence report.

He said the suspects were intercepted at the Nkpor market/Tarzan junction in Idemili North local government of the state with two male kids aged two and four respectively.

He further said, “They could neither give a satisfactory explanation about the children nor where they got them.

“Case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.”

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang has urged parents whose children got missing and fall within the above age bracket to report at the PPRO office State Command headquarters Awka for proper identification and collection of their children.