Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The police in Anambra State have arrested three suspected cultists who allegedly abducted and raped two teenage girls in Awada in the commercial city of Onitsha.

Also arrested by the State Police Command were one armed robbery/murder suspect, two suspected armed robbers, a notorious handbag and phone snatcher and a cultist.

The three suspected cultists/raoists, Andrew Ejike (20), Chidiebere Edwin (19) and Chisom Christian (17) according to the State Police public relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), had abducted two teenage girls, forced them to undergo an initiation rite before gang raping them.

Haruna said the suspects were arrested by a surveillance patrol team attached to Awada Division on July 17.

“All the suspects who have confessed to their membership of a cult group known as the “SAITARIS” abducted two young girls aged 15 and 17 years and forced them to undergo some initiation rituals and allegedly gang raped the two young girls before letting them go,” he said.

On the armed robbery/murder suspect, Chidibere Okechukwu, the police spokesman said he was arrested in connection with the murder of a Keke (transport rickshaw) rider on Tuesday.

“It would be recalled that on the 16/7/2019 at about 08:00 am, a Keke rider, one Chidi Mbgeanya, ‘m’, aged 25 years, was shot on the head and brutally murdered at Umudioka and his tricycle snatched leaving him in the pool of his blood.

“Following the incident, police detectives attached to Dunukofia, Ogbunike, in conjunction with a vigilante group, cordoned off the entire area and launched an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act and subsequently arrested the principal suspect, one Chidibere Okechukwu, ‘m’, aka ‘Ewete Oku’.

“Suspect, who was alleged to have been previously convicted for a similar offence, equally confessed to the crime and is assisting the police with useful information that could help in the arrest of his accomplices after which they would be brought to justice,” the police spokesman said.

He further reported that “On the 17/7/2019 at about 1:40am, following an intelligence report, Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with Pptrol team attached to ‘B’ Division Awka smashed a robbery syndicate operating close to Roselife Hotel, old INEC road Awka, and arrested the following suspects: Audu Paul Victor, ‘m’, aged 20 years, alias “Executioner” who hails from Ejule in Ufu LGA of Kogi State, but is residing at Nodu market road Awka; and John Okoli, ‘m’, aged 28 years, alias “Ocha,” who hails from Okposhi in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State, but resides at Mbaukwu.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include a locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun loaded with a live cartridge, a tricycle with registration number, IMO UML 452 Q6, and a vehicle identification number 2981.”