Jeff Amechi

A 32-year-old man identified as Chigbo Akpoluobi has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl at Obodoukwu road Nkitaku, Okpoko of the state.

The man had lured the girl into his rented apartment where he defiled her, according to a police statement released on Thursday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the arrest, said that the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for investigation.

‘Following a tip-off, police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chigbo Akpoluobi, aged 32 years, native of Asa village in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State but residing at Ubodukwu road Nkitaku, Okpoko,’ the police statement read.

‘Suspect allegedly lured a seven-year-old girl to his rented apartment on the 14/6/2020 and defiled her. Scene was visited by police detectives and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

‘Meanwhile, the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence. The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution,’ Mohammed stated.