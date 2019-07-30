Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Police Command said it arrested 63 suspected cultists and recovered some weapons from criminals in various parts of the state.

The cultists were arrested by police operatives attached to the Operations Puff-Adder, in conjunction with Special Anti Cult unit (SPACS) at various locations within the state, in continuation of its raids on their hideouts and black spots.

The state police public relations officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said that out of the 63 suspected cultists arrested, 20 were screened out, 11 were charged to court and 17 were placed under police supervision because they were under aged, while 15 others are undergoing investigation.

He said that exhibits recovered from the suspects included five improvised bunkers, five berets, two daggers, two axes and some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa.

He further stated that the police arrested some cars and tricycles snatchers at Okpoko and Awka areas of the state and recovered some vehicles.

“On July 24, at about 2.30am, police detectives attached to Okpoko Division, arrested Offorka, 19, and Ndidigwe, 18, both from Ezeagu in Enugu State.

“The suspects, who specialised in stealing tricycles at night, using high technical knowledge to defuse any tricycle security, stole a tricycle belonging to Ekeson Pius of Udeaja Street, Okpoko on July 17, 2019, but it was later recovered.

“Also on July 25, 2019, at about 2am, following intelligence report, police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka, arrested 25-year-old Modelu from Obuno Ebenebe village in Awka North LGA.

“The suspect, along with his accomplices now at large, allegedly snatched, at gunpoint, a Toyota Avalon with Reg NO KTU 885-AT from Anachusi John Uchenna. The car was recovered and the plate number already detached from the vehicle, but the registration number was engraved on its glasses,” Mohammed stated.