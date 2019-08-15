Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra state police command has arrested five suspected armed robbers at different locations within Orlu local government area of Imo State, Nsukka in Enugu State and Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed their arrest said it was part of 7th August, 2019 arrest of one a Sunday Onyema in a bus at Upper Iweka, Onitsha by puff-adder operatives in conjunction with patrol team attached to operation kpochapu on stop and search.

He said that police recovered a Police Beretta pistol with breech number AO-4909Z loaded with seven rounds of life ammunition and six different handsets in possession of one Sunday Onyema.

According to him, “discreet investigation by Police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) further led to the arrests of five additional suspects who belonged to the same syndicate at different locations within Orlu LGA of Imo State, Nsukka in Enugu State and Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

He gave the names of the suspects as Felix Chukwujiama aged 33 years from Oba, Anambra State, Oluchukwu Anyafule aged 32 years from Oba Anambra State, Ikechukwu Ibezim aged 35 years of Nkwelle, Orlu, Imo State, Ikechukwu Igwe aged 35 years of Orlu Imo State and Emeka Mama aged 34 years of Nsukka Enugu State.

Mohammed said that exhibits recovered from the suspects in addition to the barreta pistol ealier recovered includes, one English chief revolver pistol, one locally made double barrel pistol, five live cartridges and one 9mm live ammunition.

Meanwhile, he said “on the 8/8/2019 at about 4:30pm, following intelligence report,Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested at Ihiala, one Hassan Abuki aged 33 years of otukpo, Benue State fully dressed in Police camouflage uniform bearing a DSP rank and one Ismaila Ahmed ‘m’ aged 37 years also of Otukpo,Benue state.

“Suspects who specialises in impersonating Police to deceive their victims snatched a Toyota Corolla car, Reg number Lagos AGL 357 FC, from a yet to be identified victim in Lagos and were geolocated at their hideout in Anambra State.

He said that exhibit recovered in their possession includes the snatched vehicle and additional vehicle plate number Lagos FKJ 701 FR.