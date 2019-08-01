Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra state police has arrested four suspected ‘one-chance robbers and recovered N40, 000 snatched from the victim at Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi local government area of the state.

It was gathered that a victim one Philomina from Akwzu on July 30, 2019 boarded a taxi at about 2pm at Nteje Boys high school bus stop without knowing that car was ‘one chance’ robbers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the arrest of the robbers and recovery of the stolen money said hoodlums sped off with the victim’s bag containing the sum before the victim raised alarm and policemen on patrol intercepted them.

According to Mohammed, “when the vehicle got to Nkwelle ezunaka, the syndicate, having suspected that the victim had money in her possession suddenly stopped and asked her to come down so that they can adjust the seat.

“Oblivious of their plan, the victim came down from the car and as soon as she stepped down from the vehicle hoodlums sped off with the victim’s bag containing the sum of Four hundred thousand naira (N400,000).

“Victim immediately raised an alarm which attracted the attention of well-meaning individuals who pursued the suspects up to Nkwelle community where police patrol team attached to 3-3 Division intercepted them and arrested them.

Those arrested include following suspects, Collins Okoli ‘m’ aged 33 years, Friday Ebie ‘m’ aged 41years all from Delta State as well as other accomplices namely Cynthia Agu ‘f’ aged 20 years and Mary Andrew ‘f’ aged 20 years all of Enugu State respectively.

The PPRO noted that it took concerted efforts by the Police before they could rescue the suspects from the mob who descended heavily on them.

He said that the snatched money was recovered and vehicle used in perpetrating the offence impounded and registered as exhibits, adding that the case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.