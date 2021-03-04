From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man Kingsley Igwe in Anambra State for allegedly stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife at Dueze Street Otigba in the 3-3 Area of the state.

The suspect, who hails from Nise in Awka South, was arrested by police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station after he committed the murder.

Police spokesman CSP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be determined and attacked his wife, one Onyinye Obi.

‘On 4/3/2021 at about 4:am, police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station arrested one Kingsley Igwe aged 35 years of Nise in Awka South LGA but resident at Dueze Street Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State.

‘Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife one Oyinye Obi, ‘f’, aged 31 years with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

‘Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex hospital

for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

‘Corpse deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy. The knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as an exhibit.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual cause of the incident,’ Mohammed said.