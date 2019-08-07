Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State police command has nabbed a suspected armed robber and recovered police Barreta pistol at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

The suspect was arrested on August 7, 2019 at about 6.47am by Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with a patrol team attached to Operation Kpochapu while on a stop-and-search duty at Upper Iweka.

This much was disclosed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who added that one expanded ammunition and six different handsets were also recovered from the suspect.

“Today 7th August, 2019 at about 6.47am, Puff-Aadder operatives in conjunction with a patrol team attached to Operation Kpochapu while on a stop-and-search duty at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, intercepted a bus with registration number UKP108ZU coming from Asaba and after a thorough search they recovered a police Beretta pistol with breech number AO-4909Z loaded with seven rounds of life ammunition, one expanded ammunition and six different handsets in possession of one Sunday Onyema ‘m’ aged 35years of Orlu in Imo State.

The “suspect is assisting the police with useful information to aid investigation after which he would be charged to court for prosecution,” Mohammed stated.