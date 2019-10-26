Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The police in Anambra State have arrested three women suspected to be members of a child-stealing syndicate in the state.

The police also rescued two male kids that were allegedly abducted and were about being taken away by the syndicate.

Confirming their arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohhamed (SP), said the three women were arrested by police detectives attached to CMU Anambra State Command following intelligence report.

He said the suspects were intercepted at Nkpor market/Tarzan junction in Idemili North local government of the state with two male kids aged two and four respectively.

He further said: “They could neither give satisfactory explanation about the children nor where they got them.

The “case is under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.”

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, has urged parents whose children got missing and fall within the said age bracket to report at the PPRO’s office at the state command headquarters, Awka for proper identification and collection of their children