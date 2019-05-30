Anambra State Police Command said, yesterday, it has uncovered a child-stealing syndicate,and arrested two female suspects and rescued the victim.

A statement by the POlice/Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects were arrested at about 6:30am, following intelligence report to Police detectives attached to the Command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

It named the suspects as Ifeyinwa Ezename (50) and Caroline Mbonu (75).

The PPRO said the suspects had, in 2012, conspired with one David Nwachukwu, now in prison custody, and had stolen the seven-year old child from the biological mother; one Azubuike Jennifer.

“Consequently, the stolen child has been rescued and reunited with his parents,” Mohammed said.

He noted that another eight-year-old child was equally rescued from the suspects as they could not give satisfactory account of how the victim came to be with them.

He added that after investigations the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.