The Anambra State Police command has reaffirmed its readiness to ensure security of lives and property of the people in the state.

The Command made this known in a statement by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Friday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the officers were equipped and ready to stamp out criminal activities in the state so as to maintain peace among the people.

The PPRO urged the public to be security alert of their environment and avoid late night trips.

He urged the public never to cover up for anybody with suspicious character near their area of residences.

“Anybody that will look for your trouble, shall come through us.

“Anybody that wants to fight you, let them come because we will be right beside you, we will be the Police for you,” he said.

The police urged the public not to be afraid to report any movement within their business and residential areas as the police needs quality information to work with.

“Develop the morale to quickly reach out to security personnel to help the police to serve humanity optimally. When we hear your complaints, we are ready to serve you better. Don’t get tired of accessing us,” he said.

He said that the public should see Police as a partner in progress and always confide in the Command.

He further advised the people to call the police command on 07039194332 or the PRO on 08039334002 for urgent response.(NAN)