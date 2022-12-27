The Anambra Police Command has reiterated its commitment to quality security services delivery to the citizenry.

The Command spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, gave the reassurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka.

He said that the Command enjoins the people of Anambra to be law-abiding, vigilant and to remain security conscious always.

Ikenga said that the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP. Echeng Echeng, is committed to ensuring security of lives and properties in the state at all times.

Ikenga urged the public to abide by the laws of the state during the festivities to ensure a secure, peaceful, and hitch-free celebration.

He said that the Command has intensified confidence-building and crime-prevention patrols on major highways, residential areas, places of worship, and places of public resort amongst other dark spots.

He disclosed that the Command is also collaborating with other Security Agencies and Stakeholders within the State to provide adequate security and safety during and after the festive period.

“The CP,, while wishing the people of Anambra a peaceful and happy Christmas and New year celebrations, also entreats them to use the period of festivity to pray for the peace and security of the State and the Nation at large.

“The Command also encourages the people to report suspicious person(s) or movement(s) to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s Emergency number 112 or call 07039194332 for a prompt response,” he said.

He said that the ‘NPF rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.

He reminded the public that the ban on use of bangers, popularly called “knockout”, during the festive period is still in force and urged all to abide by the directives.

Ikegna appealed to the public not to take laws into their hands over any offence committed by any person.

He urged the public to ensure that any act of illegal actions done by any citizen is reported immediately to the police station or security outfit nearest to the scene of action. (NAN)