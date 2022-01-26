From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has declared 21 persons wanted over the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwu-Aniocha community, Igwe Chike Nnaji, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State and killing of two persons in the town.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, listed Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor and Ikenna Ugochukwu as the persons allegedly murdered by the wanted persons.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to declare below persons wanted in the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of Chief Ajieh Anthony Nwanasor, Ikenna Ugochukwu and abduction of the traditional Igwe Chike Nnaji ( Ezechukwukwadolu III) of Ogwu-Aniocha community Ogbaru LGA.

“The command urges the general public to report to the nearest police station in case any of the names and pictures attached below are seen around.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, assures Ndi Anambra and the good people Ogwu-Aniocha that the command shall leave no stone unturned in the ongoing investigation. Confidentiality is guaranteed.”