Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 115 criminal suspects for various offences in the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who presented the suspects at the Onitsha Area Command, said they were arrested by the police and other security agents during a raid on the criminals’ hideouts.

According to the spokesman, the raid was coordinated by Onitsha Area Commander Mr John Obuagbaka,. Ninety suspects were arrested for alleged pick-pocketing, handbag snatching, robbery and drug possession, among other crimes; while 25 other suspects were arrested for illegal revenue collection.

He said that the suspects would be screened after thorough investigation and those found culpable would be charged to court.

The police spokesman said that the exercise was successful due to the support of the state government which recently launched “Operation Ngbochapu II” and made donations of security gadgets and vehicles.