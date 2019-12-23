Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State and suspected kidnappers engaged in a gun battle in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, according to a statement issued by the police public relations officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, allegedly abducted Emeka Chiaghana, an engineer, from Nibo community in Awka South council area of the state.

He said that some of the suspects were arrested while some escaped with gunshot injuries, adding that some of their firearms were recovered.

The statement reads: “It would be recalled that on the 25/10/2019 at about 8.30pm, one Engineer Emeka Chiaghana ‘m’ was abducted from Nibo in Awka South LGA of Anambra State by gunmen and taken to unknown destination along with his laptop and other valuables. Following the incident, police operatives were on the trail of the syndicate, who perpetrated the act.

“Consequently, on the 19/12/2019, at about 9.45pm, while acting on a tip off, the command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad in conjunction with Puff-Adder operatives stormed their hideouts in Agulu and following a fierce gun battle arrested some of the suspects, who allegedly perpetrated the act.

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered from the suspects include one AK-47 rifle, two locally made pistols, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, eight live cartridges, two expended life cartridges, seven assorted phones, one Toyota Camry car used in committing the crime and a laptop belonging to the victim.

“However, two other suspects, who escaped most likely with bullets wounds during the gun encounter namely, Abuchi, ‘m’ of Obehe village, Agulu and Nweke, ‘m’ of Isiagu village are still on the run in order to evade arrest and were subsequently declared wanted by the police.”

In a related development, Mohammed, said that four robbery suspects were arrested and some firearms recovered.

Mohammed said: “On the 21/12/2019, at about 8.15pm, following intelligence report, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in conjunction with operation Kpochakpu II arrested at a criminal hideout in Oba, Nwokwu ‘m’ (20), Ezebilo (27), Uba (24) and Ekechi (21).

“Suspects had on the same day at about 6.30 pm, allegedly robbed one Adaobi Obuegbe of her tricycle at Okpoko.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include the robbed tricycle, one locally made double barrel pistol, one locally made revolver pistol, two rounds of .9mm ammunition, two rounds of expended .9mm ammunition, three cartridges and two expended cartridges.

“Case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.