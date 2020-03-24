Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A police inspector, Kenneth Enamika attached to 29 PMF, Awka in Anambra State has allegedly killed his ex lover, Oluchi Aputanze from Ozoara, Mgbidi in Oru West council area of Imo State for allegedly deceiving him and marrying someone else, Cajethan Aputanze after his financial commitment to her.

According to the State police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the incident which occurred on March,22 has thrown the whole community into a mourning mood.

The police inspector, according to the police image maker, was said to have left a suicide note and an AK 47 riffle on the scene, indicating that he shot and killed his ex lover Oluchi and subsequently killed his rival, Oluchi’s husband (Cajethan) before taking his own life.

According to a source from the community, Eze Ozoara who reported the incident to the police, the suicide note was also said to have contained how the late inspector had gave Oluchi the sum of N150, 000 on trust that she would marry him, only for him to discover later that she had already married Cajethan.

When the inspector discovered the betrayal, he was said to have confronted Oluchi to refund his money, but Oluchi’s husband, according to the police report, threatened the late police officer with a charm which eventually made him to take the law in his own hands by killing the couple and himself.

Meanwhile Ikeokwu said the corpses have been deposited in the morgue while investigation has begun.