Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra State police command has arrested two persons for allegedly dispossessing a man of his tricycle at gunpoint.

The suspects Chukwudi Okeke (20) of Umuarama village and Faith Esomchi (19) of Umudioka village Awka were arrested on Saturday, July 13, following intelligence report.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, the suspects had on March 4 this year at about

8:25pm, “shot and snatched a tricycle from one Nwadoanwe Ndukwe ‘m’ of Umuakwali village Awka at Amaku General Hospital gate.”

Haruna disclosed that one fabricated double barrel pistol, one toy gun and six live cartridges were the exhibits recovered from the suspects.

He further said that the case was under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

Meanwhile, a young man whose name and address are yet to be ascertained on the same Saturday gave eight persons an acid bath at the Ngbuka Old Auto Spare Parts Market in Ugwuagba, Awada.

The police spokesman said the man who is on the run had a quarrel with one 38-year-old Onyeka Nwachukwu at the market and in the heat of the altercation, the suspect attacked eight persons with some substance suspected to be acid.

The victims were Onyeka Nwachukwu, Ofili Benjamin, Ofili Damian, Okoro Ebuka, Ekwueme Anayo, Nnamani Chukwu, Obiora Chidubem, and Obasi Solomon.

Haruna said: “A police patrol team attached to Awada Division visited the scene and rushed the victims who suffered various degrees of injuries to St. Martin’s Hospital, Ugwuagba, Obosi for treatment.

“Meanwhile, six of the victims have been treated and discharged while two others are responding to treatment. The case is under investigation and effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and bring him to justice.”

Meanwhile, the command had urged the public to be security conscious and report suspicious persons carrying substances inside a container at unusual places in order to avert such ugly incident.