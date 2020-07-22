The Anambra State Police Command has arrested over 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering 15 firearms and ammunition from their hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), raided and arrested 10 suspects terrorizing road users on the Onitsha/Owerri Expressway: “They made several attempts to rob passengers along that axis but failed.

“They also arrested seven others in Akwa who attempted to break into some houses. They recovered arms from them. The Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) arrested 15 suspects and recovered arms, charms and weapons from them. Some of them were charged to court while others are still under various stages of investigation.

“The command and security agencies with the COVID-19 Task Force are out to checkmate hoodlums in the state. The task force is after the people who violate rules and regulations of the lockdown. Anybody arrested will not go unpunished.

“Another 10 suspected kidnappers were arrested by SARS along Awka/Enugu Expressway, in Onitsha axis and Nnewi. The operatives raided their hideouts and recovered weapons while some of the hoodlums escaped. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”