The Anambra State Police Command has liquidated some criminals in their hideouts and arrested over 48 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering stolen vehicles. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Owolabi, said: “Police operatives are going after the hoodlums who destroyed police facilities as well as government property.

“The hoodlums either relocate or be dealt with. I have also warned our officers and men to apply professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“The Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) arrested three suspects during a clash between two rival cults at an uncompleted building close to Women Lecture Street, Okpuno, Awka South Local Government and recovered one cut-to-size double barrel short gun, two cartridges and 20 raps of weeds.

“The police in Ihiala arrested five members of an armed robbery gang and recovered locally made double barrel pistol guns from them. The Special Force arrested another gang of armed robbers during their patrol along Menu, Akwaeze Road, Adazi-Ani in Aniocha Local Government during an encounter with the police.

“They abandoned their vehicles and the police recovered two pump action guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunitions, 24 unexpended cartridges, two matchetes, several keys, charms and arrested four suspects equally from Ebonyi State.

“The Area Commander, Onitsha Area Command, found a tipper lorry, which fell by the roadside and arrested two female suspects. They also discovered a pump action gun and cartridges inside the tipper.

“Also operatives of ‘Restore Peace’ arrested two suspects at Nkwuata in Isikwuato Local Government at a military check-point and recovered a stolen Toyota Matrix salon car with Reg. No. LN A367 FQ, stolen from Ibadan at Ihite Umunzen.

“The Police Central Station arrested 35-year-old Chinedu, who had carnal knowledge of his 10-year-old daughter in his store. The victim was later taken to General Hospital, Awka, for examination and treatment.

“The trending video of alleged burning of truck loaded with cows by irate mob was not premeditated in Anambra State. Members of the public should disregard the misleading video. It is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), in collaboration with the ACU of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Ignatian Campus, arrested Obijiofor at Awkuzu Oyi Local Government at Otoko Awkuzu while in possession of one locally made double barrel pistol and unexpended cartridges and member of the Senior Vickings Confraternity.”

