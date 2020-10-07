The Anambra State Police Command has arrested over 90 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and murderers, recovering arms from their hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, said: “The command is totally prepared for this ‘ember’ months. Detectives went after the criminals who have been terrorising residents. They were arrested in their various hideouts.

“Men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested 20 suspected armed robbers in different locations. Those arrested included those operating in Onitsha, Akwa and Okwza. Various sophisticated weapons were from the criminals.

“SARS operatives also arrested a 10-man gang of armed robbers along Onitsha/Owerri Expressway and Awka/Enugu Expressway. They robbed passengers of their belongings. SARS recovered some arms from them including pump action, 20 rounds of ammunition, cartridges and Ak47 rifles.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) operatives arrested 25 suspected cultists during their initiation in the bush and recovered some charms and weapons, which they used during clashes with other cult gangs. The command also arrested 10 suspected murderers and rapists. The suspects confessed to their crimes. They have been charged to court.

“Detectives have moved out to checkmate criminality especially during these ‘ember months’. We need the cooperation and assistance of the residents. They should provide useful information and participate in community policing so that criminality could be curtailed.”