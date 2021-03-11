From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State Police command, yesterday, paraded 80-year-old woman, Mrs Chidi Nwafor, and 39-year-old Ms Rejoice Raymond, over alleged child trafficking.

Nwafor and Raymond, who hail from Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, were accused of confining three children, two boys and a girl, inside different rooms at Onitsha, as well as subjecting them to physical and emotional torture without food.

The command also paraded Ms Nneoma Okafor of Oraeli in Aguata LGA over alleged murder of her house-help.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Mr Haruna Muhammed, who paraded the suspects on behalf of the police commissioner, Mr Bala Kuryas, at the command Headquarters, Awka, disclosed that Nwafor and Raymond were arrested on February 19, when police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station, Nkwelle Ezunaka, in conjunction with local vigilance group, raided their house at the Federal Housing Estate, 3-3 Area, Onitsha.

“The Suspects allegedly confined three children inside different rooms at No.13 Akunwanta Mbamalu Street, Federal Housing Estate, Onitsha, and subjected them to physical and emotional torture, without food, and inflicted several wounds on their bodies, leaving them unconscious, and at the point of death.

“The victims, who were badly battered with lacerations all over their bodies – one with a broken arm, were found in the pool of their blood, rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“Exhibits recovered at the scene included some fetish substances, blood stained canes, concoctions and other incriminating items. Preliminary investigations revealed that the children were allegedly sold to the suspects by a notorious child trafficking kingpin, Sabina Izoura, who has been on police wanted list for child trafficking, child stealing and forgery.

“Further investigations also revealed that the suspect was involved in unlawful adoptions, using forged police reports, forged authorisation letters from the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and sworn court affidavits, to sell children stolen from all parts of the country to her waiting customers, both within and outside Nigeria; including a recent attempt to smuggle out two children ;;a boy and a girl allegedly stolen from Niger State since 2018,” he added.