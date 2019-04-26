Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

In line with its new proactive approach to police the state, the Anambra State police command has rescued a kidnap victim, Mr. Obinna Davidson, unhurt from his abductors’ den.

The victim was said to have been abducted by the kidnappers on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State in his red Lexus car, GS 300, with registration number EHM 32 EHRH and brought into Anambra State.

Confirming the rescue operation, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), said following intelligence report the police in the state trailed the criminals to their hideout in a bush around Oba where they rescued the victim but the kidnappers escaped.

He said: “On the 25/04/2019 at about 10:30pm, following intelligence report from Owerri in Imo State that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted one Obinna Davidson with his red Lexus car model GS 300 Registration No EHM 32 EHRH and headed towards Onitsha in Anambra State, patrol teams attached to Operation Udoka were alerted who later traced the hoodlums to a secluded flat located inside a bush around Oba area in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.

“Victim was rescued unhurt and his vehicle recovered. The hoodlums escaped through the rear fence into the bush. Meanwhile, a search was conducted inside the building and the following exhibits were recovered: two AK 47 rifles with 10 rounds of live ammunition, one Beretta pistol with 10 rounds of .9mm ammunition.”

He said the scene was cordoned off as efforts were being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects in order to bring them to justice.

In another operation, the police image maker disclosed that on the same Thursday, police detectives following intelligence report, arrested one Collins Ike on Limca Road, Nkpor in Idemili North local government of the state.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a receiver of stolen vehicles and two Honda CRV vehicles with REG numbers AL 291 GRA black in color and PR 226 AAA were recovered from the suspect including the one earlier reported stolen.”