Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

In line with its new proactive approach to policing the state, the Anambra State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim, Mr. Obinna Davidson, unhurt from the abductors den. The victim was abducted by the kidnappers on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State with his red Lexus Car, GS 300 with registration number EHM 32 EHRH and brought to Anambra State.

Confirming the rescue operation yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said, following intelligence report, the police in the state trailed the criminals to their hideout in a bush around Oba, where they rescued the victim but the kidnappers escaped.

He said, “On the 25/04/2019 at about 10:30pm, following intelligence report from Owerri in Imo State that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted one Obinna Davidson with his red Lexus Car and headed towards Onitsha in Anambra State, patrol teams attached to Operation Udoka were alerted and later traced the hoodlums to a secluded flat located inside a bush around Oba area in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State.