From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP) has countered claims circulating on social media that 5,000 of its members defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

ADP National Chairman, Yabagi Sani, who poured cold water on the claims while inaugurating the campaign council recently in Abuja, urged the party stalwarts not fall for the antics of APC.

Sani noted that Afam Douglas, who is the party’s standard-bearer, has what it would take to deliver Anambra State from dungeon of poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

The 2019 presidential candidate encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to test-run the e-voting system in Anambra State.

“The recent malicious lies being peddled especially, on social media platforms that over 5,000 members of the ADP have dumped the party and joined the APC, is yet another engagement in obscurantism, malicious story-peddling and puerile concoction, borne out of the figment of the imagination of roguish political jobbers.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, on its historic victory over the debacle with the National Assembly on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

“Most certainly, the courage demonstrated by the leadership of INEC under Prof Mahmood Yakubu has in no small measure, reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the possibilities for the conduct of credible elections in the country in times ahead,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .