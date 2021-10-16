From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has countered claims circulating on social media that 5,000 of its members defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

ADP National Chairman Yabagi Sani, who dismissed the claims while inaugurating the campaign council recently in Abuja, urged the party stalwarts not to fall for the antics of APC.

Sani lauded Afam Douglas, the party’s standard-bearer, as having what it takes to deliver the state from poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

The 2019 presidential candidate encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to test-run the e-voting in Anambra State.

‘The recent malicious lies being peddled especially in social media platforms that over 5,000 State Executive and members of the ADP have dumped the party and joined the APC is yet another engagement in obscurantism, malicious story-peddling and puerile concoction, borne out of the figment of the imagination of roguish political jobbers,’ Sani stated.

‘I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on its historic victory over the debacle with the National Assembly on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

‘Most certainly, the courage demonstrated by the leadership of INEC under Prof Mahmood Yakubu has in no small measures, reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the possibilities for the conduct of credible elections in the country in times ahead.

‘In this regard, I make bold to say that the vacuous and infantile threat recently muffled by the ruling APC-Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Anambra State is pointedly aimed at the ADP.

‘APC and their allies in PDP and APGA are very conscious of the fact that their inglorious days are over in Anambra State and elsewhere in the country and that looking good to take their place is the ADP as the credible alternative,’ the ADP national chairman said.

