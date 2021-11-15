The General Overseer of Omotosho Tope Joseph (OTJ) Ministries, Prophet Omotosho, is a ‘man of God’ who predicted the outcome of the Anambra governorship election. The prophet, who reportedly said he was speaking the mind of God on the election, noted that victory was between the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“If APGA wants to win the election, they should use Chukwuma Umeoji.” Otherwise, he reportedly said in May this year, “PDP will win the election.” The PDP, he added, stood a better chance if they presented Godwin Maduka as candidate. Gamblers!

This reminds me of a self-styled prophet, name withheld, who had wanted me to take a message to Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo. That was soon after it became obvious that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor would contest the Anambra governorship election. This prophet who is from Abagana in Anambra State had tried to reach Soludo through some illustrious sons of Isuofia like Rev Fr. Anthony Chiegboka, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia. He didn’t succeed. Believing that I could do the magic for him, he got in touch with me, requesting that Soludo should come to the Catholic Church in Abagana to see him for an important message from God. Soludo needed to do this if he must win the election.

When he tried and discovered that I was not forthcoming, he went to the traditional ruler of Isuofia, Igwe (Col.) C.A.O. Muoghalu (retd) to solicit the same thing. To cut the long story short, the ‘messenger of God’ failed in his bid to deliver God’s message to the Governor-elect of Anambra State. I understand that over 12 other ‘prophets’ came to see Igwe Muoghalu with sundry messages for Soludo. Obviously, Igwe dumped their messages in one corner of his palace. And it didn’t stop Soludo from winning the election held on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

I watched with amusement a video of another man of God (I can’t remember the name of the church now) who predicted a narrow loss for Soludo in the Anambra governorship poll. In the video, the man said Soludo got close to the seat of power. But suddenly, Ifeanyi Ubah upstaged him and took over the crown.

There is another prophet called Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos. In his prediction for Anambra governorship election, he said he saw victory revolving around Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP).

But he gave a caveat: “YPP candidate, Ifeanyi Ubah, is not ready to take victory. Victory is surrounding him but he isn’t ready for it. They will ease him out technically; he is getting some things wrong except he does the needful. He has what it takes but he isn’t managing it, he is playing around the victory and people are not seeing him as well prepared for the election victory…”

Ayodele also predicted that nobody was ready for APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra. And “except Governor Willie Obiano begs the people of Anambra and prays to God, the people will not vote for APGA.” Now that the people voted for APGA, does it mean that Obiano fasted and prayed to God? Could the governor have turned a prayer warrior overnight?

On PDP, Ayodele said the party had the resources, but, “except their candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, does the necessary things, he won’t win.” Note that the man had written off APC, APGA, PDP and YPP. But he didn’t say categorically who would win the election.

Although some of his prediction about kidnapping, hijacking, threats, apathy, killings and delay of materials in the election came to pass, any observer of the Nigerian situation can make such predictions as well with accuracy. The signs were there.

The ‘seer’s’ media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, boasted that the circumstances surrounding the election in Anambra confirmed “Primate Ayodele as a man of God who speaks divinely. He doesn’t prophesy out of intelligence or situations but what God says.” Tales by moonlight!

It is unfortunate that many gullible Nigerians regard the INRI founder as the Nostradamus of our time. He is in the habit of making New Year predictions. Yet, some of these prophesies go off the mark. In December 2007, for instance, he said the then Senate President, David Mark, might be impeached in 2008. Mark was never impeached.

Outside Anambra election, fake prophets have made a field day milking gullible Nigerians. A certain Primate E.O. Akeju of New Holy Messiah Church in Ilasamaja, Lagos, predicted an Atiku Abubakar victory in the 2019 presidential election and that “Governor Akinwumi Ambode will also retain the Lagos seat without any opposition.” Both Atiku and Ambode never made it.

The smart way to do this business of prophecy is to give some caveats. By so doing, you can explain away the outcome of whatever prediction you may have made.

Politicians capitalize on these so-called prophecies to achieve sinister motives. The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, did not make any conclusive prediction for this last election. According to him, almost all the candidates are his friends, they come to see him. “My job is to bless and pray for the will of God in their lives. God has not told me that anybody is going to be governor in Anambra,” Mbaka said.

But, people circulated the video of what he said in Soludo’s earlier outing in the governorship contest to deceive gullible minds and score cheap political points. Then, Mbaka had advised Soludo not to contest because he would not win.

God has suffered in the hands of Nigerians. People keep ascribing nonsense to Him and claiming to be His spokesmen.

I am also a man of God. And I know that God does not prevaricate. When Mbaka, for instance, predicted that Goodluck Jonathan would lose the 2015 presidential election, he did not say God made it conditional. He was also categorical when he declared that Hope Uzodimma would win the Imo governorship election.

Though the prediction was not palatable, it happened as predicted. That is the way God works.

Generally, the strategy of these so-called prophets is to instill fear in people by making some negative predictions. Out of panic, people go to them and empty their accounts in the name of looking for solutions. They recline on their settees to laugh at our foolishness.

No doubt, there are genuine men of God. These ones simply pray and if they see anything, they tell you without coming to the media to make noise about it. Fellow Nigerians, as we usually say here, shine your eyes!

Re: Victory dance for Soludo

The tension and ripples of uncertainty generated by the Anambra guber race were not only felt in Anambra: the entire country also stood at attention for the direction ‘the light of the nation’ was about to toe. Your daughter was aware of how passionate you were for the troublous election, and particularly the emergence of your man – Soludo. Hence, her timely warning to her beloved father to watch his flanks. Congratulations to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and to you by extension! But the outcome of the Anambra guber election is an issue that clearly transcends Soludo’s superlative academic and professional credentials. Note that APGA’s moon-slide trouncing of the rest, which Soludo is the ultimate beneficiary, simply underscores the people’s undisguised protest and vehement resistance to the impunity of the federal authorities.

-Edet Essien Esq. Cal. South, 08037952470

Soludo’s eventual victory is an attestation of the truism that ‘destiny can only be delayed but never denied’. May the Almighty Father imbue him with the requisite wisdom to be magnanimous in victory and the strength of will to take the hard decisions to fix the several broken parts of our dear state. Once again, congrats Odenigbo Aguata.

-Hon Aloy Uzoekwe,[email protected], 08038503174.

Anambra state governorship election has been done and dusted. Professor Soludo should extend hands of fellowship to other contestants to move Anambra state forward. He should hit the ground running by setting up transitional committee for his smooth handover from outgoing governor Obiano. All the appointments should not be delayed.

-Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia, +2348062887535

Dear Casmir, victory is sweeter than honey and most impressive when one rises from grass to grace. Charles Chukwuma Soludo is a great encouragement to all citizens being underrated and tackled by adversaries. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

– Cletus Frenchman Enugu, +2349095385215

Dear Casy, note that Soludo’s emergence as APGA’s flag bearer indicates DIVINE CHOICE and TIME which our liberal-minded and willingly working Gov Willie Obiano reckoned with, and in his show of love and concern for better Anambra after his exit, chose to align with him. His eventual victory, in the face of daunting odds, is an evidence of unchallengeable divine dictation which mirrors itself in the under-listed tutorials, to wit:-(1)that bare human palms do not shield the moon from shinning,(aka adigi ekpuchi onwa). (2) that the ‘cut and join, share the money’ politicians should note that for you to govern Anambra State, you must first and foremost, be an intellectual material with strength of moral character. (3)that INEC, under Prof Mahmood, is via tech innovations, posting OBITUARIES to politicians with rigging inclinations. (4)that never for Egypt again!

-Steve Okoye, Awka, 08036630731.

Casmir, Congratulations to you, Soludo and Ndi Anambra State for making the best decision. Anambra State has grown up to create a standard for her would-be governors. It’s not for all comers business. One thing I love about the election is that it goes to teach people lesson that for one to lead, one needs to start early enough to be good to them. A good example is in the case of Dr Maduka. Everybody knows that he has started well in his community. He still stands a good chance in the future to be governor. To the Governor-elect Prof Soludo, I say again Congratulations and be reminded that Ndi Anambra are expecting so much from you.

-Pharm. Okwuchukwu Njike, +234 803 885 4922

Dear Casmir, Ndi- Anambra have made the right decision by voting Prof. Soludo. Our hope and prayer is that we don’t regret this decision. Soludo is simply the best and what Anambra needs now. But he has a lot to do apart from providing good governance and turning Anambra into Dubai/Japan. He needs to unite warring members of his party, APGA who have axes to grind with his election during their primary.

-Onyejaka Alex Arinze, [email protected]

Casmir, congratulations to Soludo, the governor-elect of Anambra state. But no thanks to those who wanted to derail the election process but backed out on realising their folly. Anambra would have been ‘given’ a governor that is not their choice. The victory dance should be short as the ‘real dance’ comes after 4+4 years of ‘positive changes’ in a prospering and happy Anambra state.

-Mike, Mushin Lagos, +2348161114572

Dear Casy, I commend both the good people of Anambra and Igbo brothers and sisters who stood for their political right and made the best choice among the giants on the election day. Prof Soludo must form an inclusive government and improve the art of good governance where Peter Obi left Anambra seven years ago. He must also tackle bad belle who have destroyed Anambra security in form of revenue generation especially Onitsha Bridge Head, Upper Iweka, markets and parks since Obiano administration. God bless Soludo, Anambra and Igbo land.

-Eze Chima C. Lagos, +2347036225495.

