From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has appealed to Anambra State Governor-Elect Professor Charles Soludo to be magnanimous in victory by embracing and appreciating his opponents and embark on peace building.

The group also urged Prof Soludo to immediately embark on healing processes by reconciling all citizens irrespective of political affiliations.

The Anambra State Chairman of CLO Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme made the appeal in a statement while congratulating Soludo for his victory at the poll and thanking God for the success of election that reflected the wishes and aspirations of the electorates in spite of difficulties and some shortcomings.

“Professor Soludo should spare no efforts to ensure sustainable peace in the state and discard the services of sycophants, praise singers hangers on who would want to sow seeds of discord for their own selfish, to the detriment of our dear state and democracy.

“In wise assertion of Late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe that we should always make friends not enemies, think about the best not the worst of others. In addition to Mahatma Gandhi dictum that we destroy our enemies by making them our friends.

“Pertinently, Soludo should admonish his supporters not to cast aspersions on defeated candidates and their political parties in other to douse tension in the state, give contestants respect and sense of belongings because losers today may be winners tomorrow.

“It will be wise and an act of patriotism for contestants in the election to display in words and actions political intelligence and sagacity by not only accepting the outcome of the election, but also congratulating the winner and most importantly not to engage in unnecessary litigations” Ezekwueme stated.

He further said Soludo should extend hand of friendship and fellowship to other contestants, which is beauty of democracy.