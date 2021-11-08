From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has commended citizenry, residents, political parties and gladiators for their peaceful, civil and harmonious conduct during and after the governorship election.

The group said that they shown and demonstrated indeed as truly the light of the nation by proving prophets of doom wrong assertion that the election will be violent and disastrous.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The Anambra State branch Chairman of CLO Mr. Vincent Ezeukweme in a statement titled “we can do it better” commended INEC, Security Personnel, Civil Society Organisations, International-Society, stakeholders and those who contributed immensely towards peaceful and successful conduct of November 6 governorship election.

“Notwithstanding, we condemned with great disdain failures of BVAS, lateness of electoral officials and materials, inadequate or absence of security personnel in some polling units and voting centers, unprecedented and outrageous vote buying, systematic disenfranchisement of voters,inducements and intimidations which is a great threat to our democratic spirit and principles.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“It is very unfortunate and despicable that citizens of the state have failed to avoid one of the mahatma Gandhi seven blunders of the world, right without responsibility. Majority of the citizenry have failed, refused and neglected to exercise their civic duty to vote in an election that hold their future and that of their children.

“It is incredible but existential reality that since the history of the state,this is first time voters apathy reach its apogee that less than ten percent of estimated 2.5 million registered voters cast their votes.

“As collection and counting of votes continues CLO, Anambrarians and Global Community appeal to INEC most passionately to display absolute integrity and transparent by ensuring that the outcome of the election reflect the wishes and aspirations of Anambra electorate in tandem with the position of President Buhari that Anambra voters must count.

“CLO is eagerly looking forward for honest conclusion of the election that will be acceptable to both winner and losers due to it’s credibility” Ezekwueme stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .