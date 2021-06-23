Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state yesterday called on the party leadership to ensure that party conducted a free, fair and credible primary for the election of the party’s candidate for the governorship election in the state.

The elders under the auspices of All Progressive Congress Anambra State Elders Forum at a press conference in Nnewi also advised the governorship aspirants of the party to play according to rules ahead of the Saturday primary election.

Expressing confidence in the credentials party’s chances of wining the forthcoming election, the elders warned that anything contrary credible primary would mar their chances of victory in the November 6 poll.

The Chairman of the Forum, Cheif Innocent Obi said all the aspirants were qualified for the race in view of what he described as their intimidating resume.

He said, “We the members of elders forum as an advisory body are interested in effective smooth running of the party and to ensure APC comes out victorious in the Nov 6 election and I think we’re 60percent there given what’s presently on ground.

“We’ve interacted with some of our aspirants. In them we see unbeatable team with intimidating CV and acumen and no match with any other party in the state. But there must be synergy among the party hirechy.

“We want to plead with all the organs involved in this primary to play according to rules and not to tamper with the established democratic rules for selection. We have our constitution as a guide.

“There must be free, fair and credible primary for us to win the November election. Anything contrary will be a big threat to our chances of victory.

“We’re coming out very united to conduct the primary. As long as the primary is conducted creditably, everyone should go and sleep. We’re not afraid of anything or anyone.”

In a communique signed by the Chairman, Obi, the Secretary, Chief Harry Okongwu and the Leader, Sir Alex Chukwurah, the elders said, “ All our Aspirants for the 2021, Gubernatorial Election are men of integrity, very motivated, hard-working and willing. Indeed, each and every one of the Aspirants, if given the party’s mandate is capable of moving Anambra State forward.

“The Anambra State APC Elders Forum, pleads with the Leadership of our great party, to ensure that the forth-coming primary is conducted with honesty, on a level playing ground, and without favour.

“We need to add that absence of fairness and equity would result in serious crises within the party in Anambra State; ultimately affecting the fortunes of the party at the November 6 Elections.

“APC today, has the best chance of winning the 2021 Gubernatorial elections. We need not jettison this golden opportunity otherwise the party will be in perpetual opposition in Anambra State.”

Speaking on rumour making the rounds that one of the aspirants has allegedly purchased the party ticket, the chairman described anyone contemplating such while his colleagues were busy campaigning as having failed on arrival.

He said, “It’s unscientific to dwell on rumours. But it can only keep you on guard. All our delegates, both at the states and national levels are men of impeccable character who can’t be bought by money and will play by the rules.

“We won’t allow anyone to buy the APC ticket. All the contestants are all qualified to rule Anambra state. Whoever wins the ticket will deliver. So no need buying the ticket, whoever does that must be a bad loser and is not justifiable.

“Our role is to say no. Anyone thinking of buying the ticket anywhere while his colleagues are busy campaigning, that person has already a failure on arrival. That means he’s afraid of losing.”