From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, yesterday, called on the party leadership to ensure the party conducted a free, fair and credible primary.

The elders under the auspices of All Progressives Congress Anambra State Elders’ Forum at a press conference in Nnewi, also advised the governorship aspirants to play by the rules.

Expressing confidence in the party’s chances of wining the forthcoming election, the elders warned that anything contrary to credible primary would mar their chances of victory in the November 6 poll.

Chairman of the Forum, Innocent Obi, said all the aspirants were qualified in view of what he described as their intimidating credentials.

“We’ve interacted with some of our aspirants. In them, we see unbeatable team with intimidating curriculum vitae and acumen and no match with any other party in the state. But there must be synergy among the party hirechy.

“We want to plead with all the organs involved in this primary to play according to rules and not to tamper with the established democratic rules for selection. We have our constitution as a guide.

“There must be free, fair and credible primary for us to win the November election. Anything contrary will be a big threat to our chances of victory.

“We’re coming out very united to conduct the primary. As long as the primary is conducted creditably, everyone should go and sleep. We’re not afraid of anything or anyone.”

In a communique signed by Obi, the Secretary, Harry Okongwu and the leader, Alex Chukwurah, the elders said: “All our aspirants for the 2021, gubernatorial election are men of integrity, very motivated, hard-working and willing.

“Indeed, each and every one of the aspirants, if given the party’s mandate is capable of moving Anambra State forward.”