From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra Elders’ Forum (AEF) and Anambra Traders Union (ATU) have endorsed a former member of House of Representatives who represented Anambra East & West federal constituency, Dr. Tony Nwoye for the November 6 governorship election.

Nwoye who was the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2017 governorship election is now contesting under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in forthcoming governorship election.

The Central Executive Committee of the groups which announced their endorsement after their general meeting in Awka, the state capital said the decision to endorse him was based on his good representation of his constituency in the green chambers of House of Reps.

The chairman of the forum, Chief Godwin Okonkwo, who stated the position shortly after the meeting said Dr. Nwoye has provided his Federal Constituency, Anambra West/ East with various constituency projects.

Chief Okonkwo flanked by its General secretary, AEF Chief Chika Udemadu, during the briefing said the former National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) president represented his constituency well in the House of Representatives.

The group enumerated the Constituency projects Nwoye had executed to include empowerment of over 1000 youths in the Federal Constituency, whom he gave N500, 000 each, awarded scholarship to about 200 students, tarred over 200 km of roads, built houses to widows and less privileged families.

Okonkwo said the issue of zoning should not arise because there was no time Anambra people came to agree to zone any political positions.

“Nwoye has continued with the payment of N50,000 stipend to elderly people from 60 years and above in the constituency and other democracy dividend as the current House member”

“It was this effective representation among others that we are endorsing him for the governorship of Anambra State, being conscious of the fact that he will do well if elected Governor of Anambra State. We are urging other PDP aspirants to step down for him”.

“In any case what matters is capacity of a leader to perform, to deliver democracy dividend to his people and not where he comes from or zone he hails from” he said.