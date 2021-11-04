The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has cancelled its one week sit-at-home order across the South East.

The self determination group also urged people of the Anambra State to come out en masse and peaceful cast their votes for candidates of their choice on Saturday.

It alleged that intelligence at its disposal had revealed that the Department of State Security ( DSS) had concluded arrangement to deploy its officials to Anambra State during the Saturday poll to unleash mayhem on people and attribute the killings to IPOB members.

Spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, who stated this in a statement said the sit-at-home order was called off following consultations with elders, traditional, and religious leaders from the South East.

“Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions , rulers and religious leaders, and after a due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms , the leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately call off the one week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence on November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in our referendum and peaceful agitation for self determination, and can not by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.”

“The people of Anambra State should go out enmasse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November 20121 and accordingly, chose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents. We wish to thank Biafrans, IPOB members worldwide, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for their continued support for our dogged struggle for independence,” IPOB said.

Meanwhile, Kenya has confirmed in court that the IPOB leader did not undergo extradition proceedings in the country.

A statement by Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother, Kingsley said: “On 2nd November 2021, the government of Kenya filed its defence to the suit I had earlier filed in Kenya on behalf of my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It will be recalled that following my brother’s extraordinary rendition in June this year, the Kenyan government had publicly issued series of statements, denying its complicity in this abominable act. In the said defence that it filed in court, Kenya has not only persisted in its denials, but it went further to confirm that my brother was denied the benefit of the due process of extradition in Kenya or even a lawful arrest.

“In particular, the defence the Kenyan government filed in court stated in major part “That there are no extradition proceedings to justify that the Government of Kenya is responsible for the subject’s extradition.”

It further stated: “That there is no OB record from any of the police station within the country to indicate that the subject in issue was lawfully arrested and detained for purposes of commencing extradition proceedings.

“It needs to be emphasized that above admissions have officially confirmed our long-held position that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s transfer from Kenya to Nigeria is unlawful, not lawful as was claimed by the Nigerian government. This latest revelation, officially made in open court by Kenya, further solidifies our abiding position that the Nigerian Government cannot benefit from its own wrong by subjecting my brother to trial.As the next hearing date unfolds to 7th December 2021, more legal processes will be in view. Our immediate goal is to secure the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.”

