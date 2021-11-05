From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, cancelled its one week sit-at-home order across the South East.

The self determination group also urged people of the Anambra State to come out en masse and peaceful cast their votes for candidates of their choice on Saturday.

It alleged that intelligence at its disposal had revealed that theDepartment of State Security ( DSS) had concluded arrangement to deploy its officials to Anambra State during the Saturday poll to unleash mayhem on people and attribute the killings to IPOB members.

Spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, who stated this in a statement said the sit-at-home order was called off following consultations with elders, traditional, and religious leaders from the South East.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Following the genuine intervention of our elders, esteemed traditional institutions , rulers and religious leaders, and after a due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement, and sequel to the fact that our elders have spoken in our terms , the leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby and immediately call off the one week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence on November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one whole week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in our referendum and peaceful agitation for self determination, and can not by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.”

“The people of Anambra State should go out enmasse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November 20121 and accordingly, chose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents. We wish to thank Biafrans, IPOB members worldwide, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for their continued support for our dogged struggle for independence,” IPOB said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .