The Anambra State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, November 6, is coming at a crucial time in the history of the South East region. Not only are some gunmen on the prowl, killing people at will; there are some other threats that may scuttle the conduct of the election.

To instill fear in the people and probably force them not to come out and vote, some gunmen stormed Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on October 29 and engaged security operatives in a gun duel. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was holding a rally for its candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, that day in the town. People scampered for safety and two security agents were reportedly killed. Security operatives were to later kill four of the gunmen at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

On September, some hoodlums killed Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband of the former Minister of Information, Prof. Dora Akunyili, at Nkpor, near Onitsha in Anambra State. The killers were said to be chanting “no election in Anambra.” They also killed Akunyili’s driver, orderly and five others. Earlier this year, some gunmen also killed three police orderlies attached to Soludo at Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. Many other innocent citizens were similarly wasted. It is worse if the victim is seen or identified with any political party. Hoodlums had burnt some party vehicles and even attacked some party stalwarts.

To worsen matters, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ordered a sit-at-home protest starting from November 5 to 10, 2021. Based on past experiences, IPOB’s sit-at-home orders had been observed either out of deference to the organisation or fear.

Our fear is that these scenarios may lead to voter apathy as many people may not want to risk their lives in the name of election. Therefore, we appeal to IPOB to help to de-escalate tension by calling off the sit-at-home order.

Nevertheless, the police have assured of adequate security during the election. The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said recently that 34,587 policemen would provide security for the election. In addition to this number, two deputy inspectors-general of police, five assistant inspectors-general of police, 14 commissioners of police, 31 deputy commissioners of police and 48 assistant commissioners of police are on ground to ensure a smooth conduct of the election. Election ought not to be this way. It is supposed to be a cerebration of democracy. But the stakes are high in Anambra, and vigilance should be the watchword.

We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the success of the poll. Good enough, the electoral umpire has shown some readiness for the election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission had recovered from the initial attacks on its facilities in the state. The voter cards of those who registered newly and those who transferred to Anambra, the commission said, were also ready.

We trust that the INEC is truly ready, judging from how it handled the Edo governorship election of September last year. Although there were pockets of electoral malpractices, like vote-buying and alleged harassment of journalists and observers, the election was largely devoid of the usual violence that characterises our elections. It was such that both foreign and local observers hailed it as free, fair and credible. It was obvious that the will of the people of Edo State prevailed and this rekindled hope in our democracy.

Anambra election could be better. With electronic transmission of election results which INEC had promised, the outcome of the election should be less rancorous. Let the electoral umpire ensure that the card reader doesn’t malfunction this time.

Security agents should ensure that people are protected. On no account should they collude with some politicians to impugn the integrity of the poll. Their duty is not to scare people or to further heighten insecurity. They can take a cue from what happened in Edo and remain neutral and apolitical while ensuring security in the state.

Anambra election is a test case for 2023 general election. It shouldn’t be a do-or-die affair. It must be free, fair and credible and the outcome must reflect the wishes of the people. Hence, everything must be done to ensure it is successful. Voters must come out and exercise their franchise freely without fear. They should not be intimidated. We enjoin politicians, their agents and supporters to be orderly and peaceful during the election. We believe that, if all the parties concerned play by the rules, the election will be a smooth sail. Above all, let the electoral umpire ensure that the votes count.

