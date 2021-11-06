From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There is low turnout of voters at most polling units in Onitsha as INEC presiding officers waits for voters to come for accreditation.

Our correspondent who is monitoring the election observed that voters were not coming out at the time of filling this report.

At ward 14, polling units 001, 002, 003, 004 and 011 at general post office, Iboku street, Obanye street Onitsha, INEC officials were around at about but voters were not coming out for accreditation.

The presiding officer who gave her name as Joy at unit 003 complained that they were ready for the election but voters were not coming out as expected.