From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) faction led by Chief Edozie Njoku has fixed June 25, 2021 for the Anambra State governorship primary election of the party.

According to the party, N10 million is for nomination form, while N2million is for expression of interest form. A statement signed by Mr. Njoku directed aspiring members who want to contest for governorship election to buy forms from the appropriate quarters.

“It reads in part: “To restore sanity and the dignity of our people, we have pegged sale of party forms at 12 Million, made up of N2 million for expression of interest and N10 million for governorship nomination form.

“Female aspirants and aspirants with special needs shall pay only 50 per cent of the amount stated in the expression of interest and nomination forms. Both forms can only be obtained with certified bank drafts made payable to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The statement gave details of the deadlines for the return of completed forms and dates for screening exercise, appeal, meeting of the National Working Committee as well as ward, local government and state congresses.