The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday commenced the screening of its aspirants for Anambra Governorship Election ahead of its primaries scheduled for June 26.

The screening, taking place at the party’s National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The Screening Committee, Chaired by former Kogi Gov., Retired Capt. Idris Wada, pledged that the Committee would follow the party’s guidelines and regulations for the screening.

“We are going to be diligent, honest, thorough and transparent, so we seek aspirants’ cooperation in that regard,” Wada said.

The party National Organising Secretary, Retired Col. Austin Akobundu, said the exercise was to screen all the aspirants ahead of the primaries, to elect a candidate that would lead PDP to victory in the Nov. 6, election.

Akobundu said that the exercise would be smooth as the committee was committed to its mandate.

He maintained that most parties, including PDP, had in the past lost elections for doing shady jobs in screening of aspirants.

Akobundu said though the aspirants were 16, the committee would determine those that met the criteria for the election.

Some of the aspirants that obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms include, Uche Ekwunife, Obiora Okonkwo, Chris Azugbogu, Winston Udeh, Valentine Ozigbo, Godwin Ezeemo and Emeka Etiaba

Others include Ifedi Okwena, Ugochkwu Uba, Tony Nwoye, Chidi Onyemerukwe, Godwin Maduka and Ekwochi Genevieve.(NAN)