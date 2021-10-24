From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has expressed worry over the spate of threats and violence that have characterised the electioneering process ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, saying that the situation has truncated voter’s education.

In its Third Pre-Election Observation (PREO) Report, released yesterday by its media officer, Moshood Isah, the group explained that incessant killings and kidnappings pose serious concerns with respect to the conduct of the election.

Isah argued that insecurity in the state might be related to the activities of the secessionist agitators, in addition to political attacks and the intersecting criminality observed in the pre-election phase.

“The question still remains on the ability of the security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and properties in the state. While the security agencies have consistently assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the people of Anambra State, and Nigerians that they will provide adequate security for the election, there still remains a major lapse in the management of the insecurity in the state.

“Yiaga Africa has also observed heavy deployments of more security personnel and equipment to Anambra in recent weeks. While this is intended to assuage citizens and build confidence ahead of the elections, we expect more coordinated and professional engagements in a manner that will encourage and not discourage participation.”

Beyond the security challenges, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had disclosed that about 2, 525,471 eligible voters would partake in the exercise.

But Isah noted that with barely three weeks until the election, Yiaga Africa is worried about the low level of voter education and mobilization in Anambra State.

