From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Voting has commenced in most polling units in Onitsha ward 1 where voters were turning out to cast their votes.

Among prominent people that voted at Onitsha North ward 1 All Saints Primary School polling unit was the Bishop on the Niger Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo.

Also at Onitsha South ward 1 at Christ the King College Onitsha (CKC) voting has started as many people who came out to vote were seen queuing up to be accredited and voted immediately.

Although there was outcry by some voters over the malfunction of voter capturing machine which the system to be slow in some polling units in Onitsha.

Other voters at CKC lamented that polling units 019 and 020 were yet to start as the time of filling this report and called INEC to send materials in order not disenfranchised voters who came out to vote.

Bishop Nwokolo while speaking after he voted, described the election as peaceful and hitch free against the expectations of many people.

He commended INEC for the peaceful conduct of the election and called on voters at home to come out to vote.

Meanwhile, there is peace and calmness in Onitsha as there is so far no violence and attack in the city as voting is going on smoothly.

Photo: Bishop Nwokolo while voting