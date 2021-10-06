From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council of the Anambra gubernatorial election and Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has promised to rally governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the party faithful to ensure a peaceful election in Anambra and victory for its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

Ikpeazu made the promise at a strategy meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council for Anambra Governorship Election held in his Umuobiakwa Country Home in Abia ahead of the Anambra election.

In a statement made available to reporters signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu charged the people of Anambra to rise to the challenge of ensuring that the PDP wins the upcoming polls.

The governor said a win for the PDP in the election would mark a turning point in the country and the hope that a greater Nigeria would emerge again under the party.

He noted that the PDP had not won election into Anambra Government House for a long time, adding that this had led to despondency among the people but said the story has to change this time.

The governor, while noting that Anambra people had a duty to protect their votes, urged them to lead the charge in recovering the state for themselves and for the PDP.

In his speech, the PDP candidate Valentine Ozigbo thanked governor Ikpeazu for his support.

He said that PDP had all it takes to win the election as it was on ground and intended to make Anambra proud.

Anambra PDP Chairman Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu appreciated Ikpeazu for hosting the meeting and for his immense support for the gubernatorial candidate. He pledged that no stone would be left unturned in securing total victory for the PDP.

The names of the members of the sub-committees of the campaign Council were announced at the meeting. Those present included Abia Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Okochukwu, Senate Minority Leader, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chairman of the Anambra PDP Campaign Council, Sen Uche Ekwunife.

Others are Secretary, National Campaign Council and Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, Former Minister of Environment and Member, PDP Board of Trustees, Mrs Laurentia Mallam, and Abia PDP Deputy Chairman, Obinna Nwachukwu, among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .