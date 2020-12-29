From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra Progressives against COVID-19, yesterday, handed over a fully equipped medical centre to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Chief Convener, Ifeanyi Ubah, in a remark during the commissioning, said the project was part of Anambra Progressives Forum’s strategic implementation mechanism with special focus on World Class Healthcare Delivery with emphasis on improved medical tourism and health insurance with qualitative and affordable health services.

Ubah disclosed the project made possible by the clarion response of progressive minded noble citizens of Anambra, including those in the diaspora who raised N479 million for the building of world-class medical centre in three zones of Anambra North, South and Central.

He said the Nnewi Medical Centre has earlier been commissioned while that of Awka domiciled at UNIZIK, just commissioned, would take care of any emergency situation and at the same time handle, effectively, any case of COVID-19 infection in Anambra.

He expressed regret that the centre for Anambra North earlier started at Nsugbe with about N10 million already spent on the project, has been stalled due to the interference of the state government that did not want them to succeed in the project.

The setback notwithstanding, he said they are moving on to build the facility at a mission-owned property in Onitsha.